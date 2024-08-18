India FM Lauds Historic, Deep Ties With Kuwait
Date
8/18/2024 10:04:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
By Nasser Al-Khemri
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and India are bound by "historic and deep" bilateral relations, New Delhi's Foreign Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Sunday, citing "common viewpoints" on a number of pressing matters.
Remittances from more than a million Indians working in Kuwait total some USD one billion per year, the minister told KUNA as he embarked on an official visit accompanied by a high-level delegation, pointing out that Kuwaiti investments in India have been on an upward trajectory.
Bilateral trade volume ranges between USD 10 to 15 billion, the minister said, while a free trade agreement between New Delhi and Gulf Arab states is in the works as part of efforts to boost "broader cooperation," across a myriad of fields, he added.
Describing the Gulf Arab region as an "integral partner," to India, the foreign minister said nearly a quarter of India's diaspora abroad work there, while some 30 percent of India's oil needs are met by Gulf Arab exports, according to the minister. (end)
nma
MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108572721
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.