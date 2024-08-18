Air Astra Becomes Youngest IOSA Registered Airline

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Air Astra recently became an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered operator. This makes the airline the youngest ever from Bangladesh to qualify for the globally-recognised safety benchmark.

About the development, Imran Asif, CEO, Air Astra, said, "The successful IOSA registration this early into commercial flight operations demonstrate our commitment to ensuring flawless safety for all our flights, every day so that can with absolute peace of mind when travelling with us."

Over the past decade, IOSA has become the most well-recognised and accredited evaluation system to assess the airlines' operational management and control systems to ensure safety.

By statistics, non-IOSA airlines experience three times more accidents than IOSA-registered airlines.

Air Astra achieved the status within just 20 months since beginning commercial flight operations, making it not only the youngest airline from Bangladesh but also among the youngest in the world, said a release.

The audit on Air Astra was conducted on September, 2023, by US-based audit organisation Argus-PROS, followed by stringent quality check by International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Air Astra currently operates 14 daily flights from its base in Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Saidpur and Sylhet with its fleet of 4x ATR72-600 aircraft revered as the most modern and safe turboprop aircraft in its category.