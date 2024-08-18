Sudan: Everything You Need To Know About The Geneva Negotiations

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Negotiations on Sudan take place in Geneva on Wednesday. Led by the United States and co-organised by Switzerland, the talks aim to achieve a ceasefire agreement after 16 months of conflict. But doubts persist as to whether representatives of the two opposing camps will attend.





An announcement followed by radio silence

At the end of July, the US authorities made an official announcement that the Sudanese peace talks would be held in Switzerland and co-hosted by Saudi Arabia. However, since then very few details have filtered down to the press about the venue, the chances of success or even whether the parties involved in the conflict will be present.

As the negotiations get underway on Wednesday, a clearer picture is emerging. Here are the key points.

What is happening in Sudan?

In April 2023, the country plunged into a violent civil war between the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by the former deputy of al-Burhan, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The military orchestrated a coup in 2019, putting an end to 30 years of autocratic rule. A transitional government was then put in place, but the country returned to the hands of a military council in 2021. The two generals were part of the council but ended up clashing.

Both are now seeking power and are hoping to get their hands on the country's resources, which includes gold and oil.

Over the last 16 months, tens of thousands of Sudanese have been killed and almost 11 million people have been displaced. According to the United Nations (UN), more than two million people have fled the country.

Humanitarian aid is only trickling in. Access is severely restricted, and funding is scarce. The country is in the midst of one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. It is also one of the most neglected, according to the UN's humanitarian agencies, which are criticising the international community for its inaction. Some 25 million people, more than half of the country's population, need aid.

At a press conference at the Palais des Nations on Tuesday, several UN representatives described the horrors that Sudanese civilians endure on a daily basis. Children were also said to be victims of bombs, hunger, and sexual violence.

+ Read our recent interview with Patrick Youssef, ICRC Regional Director for Africa: