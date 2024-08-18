Sudanese Army Snubs Swiss-Hosted Peace Talks

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Talks to resolve the world's biggest humanitarian crisis in Sudan have begun in Switzerland.



The aim is to achieve a ceasefire in order to get a massive amount of humanitarian aid into the country for millions of people. However, only one of the two parties to the conflict has accepted the American invitation to the talks; the army is not represented.

“It's high time for the guns to fall silent,” wrote the US Special Representative for Sudan and head of the talks, Tom Perriello, on the X news service.