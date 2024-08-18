UNRWA raises alarms about deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has raised alarms about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip. reports that the so-called humanitarian zone in Gaza has been drastically reduced to just 11 percent of the territory, exacerbating the chaos and fear among the displaced population.



In a recent statement on the "X" platform, UNRWA detailed the severe repercussions of new evacuation orders issued by the occupying authorities, which have resulted in the displacement of thousands of families throughout Gaza. The agency has once again called for an immediate ceasefire to address the escalating crisis. Louise Winter, UNRWA's Communications Officer, pointed out that these evacuation orders now affect thousands of Palestinian families in central and southern Gaza, many of whom have already been displaced from Khan Yunis.



Winter described the dire situation in Gaza, emphasizing that the region now resembles "nothing but windows, homes, and broken lives," and lamented the "endless nightmare" endured by the population. A recent photograph shared by UNRWA highlighted the extensive destruction in Gaza, showing flattened buildings and wrecked vehicles.



The crisis has worsened since last Friday morning, when occupying forces further reduced the humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah. This reduction led to the evacuation of residents from several areas in preparation for additional attacks, resulting in the displacement of hundreds more Palestinians. According to Oxfam, over 1.7 million displaced Palestinians are now confined to less than 20 percent of Gaza, specifically in the Mawasi area in the west, which is critically short of essential supplies due to the ongoing conflict. UNRWA has described the situation as a relentless nightmare of death and devastation for Gaza’s residents.

