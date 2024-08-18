Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Indian FM
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Sunday Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the occasion of his official visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by the Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Jamal Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Samih Hayat, Ambassador of Kuwait to India Mishal Al-Shamali, and Indian Ambassador to the country Dr. Adarsh Suika. (end)
