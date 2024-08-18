Joyalukkas Announces Winner Of Golden Drive Promotion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Joyalukkas just wrapped up their Golden Drive in Qatar.

This grand promotion by the brand gave customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win an Audi Q3 and bars on their and diamond jewellery purchases. The Golden Drive promotion was valid from June 6 to August 3, 2024.

The Golden Drive grand prize-giving ceremony was held on August 12, 2024 at the Joyalukkas store in Barwa Village, Qatar, and was attended by several dignitaries.

At this much-awaited occasion, the brand handed out keys to a brand-new Audi Q3 to Mohd Irwan Bin Isa (coupon number 158101), who was the grand prize winner of the mega raffle draw.

The Golden Drive promotion also included the brand's regional raffle draw, in which 14 winners from Qatar won 22-karat gold bars weighing 10 grammes each.

Speaking about the Qatar event and the mega success of the exciting promotion, Managing Director of Joyalukkas Group John Paul Alukkas, said,“We received a fantastic response to our Golden Drive promotion in Qatar and would like to congratulate all the winners. We hope to serve our customers with the best of jewellery at all times and keep giving them winning opportunities on occasion to make their relationship with us more joyful.”

Joyalukkas is not just known for their stunning craftsmanship and high quality but also for delivering smiles to their customers. With the Golden Drive promotion, they have managed to do just that.