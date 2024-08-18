Qatar Attends Inauguration Of Dominican President

The State of Qatar participated in the inauguration ceremony of H E President Luis Rodolfo Abinader of the Dominican Republic for a second presidential term. Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Dominican Republic H E Yasser Awad Al Abdullah represented the State of Qatar at the ceremony.

