1952 -- Sultan Ibrahim Al-Klaib passed away at the age of 63. He held several posts during his lifetime, serving as member of "Al-Maaref" council, the municipal council and the municipality director. He was also director of the electricity company.

1990 -- The Iraqi decided to gather communities of the international allied states at vital installations on Iraqi and Kuwaiti territories, using them as human shields during early time of its aggression on Kuwait.

1990 -- The United Nations Security Council unanimously demanded that Iraq allow foreigners it is holding to depart Kuwait and Iraq and abstain from compromising their safety.

1992 -- Kuwait and France inked in Paris a treaty to regulate cooperation in case Kuwait faced an external aggression.

1999 -- The Kuwait Health Insurance Company was established at a capital of KD five million with the Public Institute for Social Security (PIFSS) owing 99.9 percent of shares.

2000 -- The Kuwaiti artist Marzoug Al-Marzoug, co-founder of Kuwait television troupe, died at the age of 54.

2004 -- Kuwait Oil Company discovered a Jurassic oil trap in Bahra field. It contained light crude of 44 degrees intensity. The trap daily output was estimated at 4,860 barrels per day, along with associated gas estimated at 670.12 million cubic feet pd.

2007 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research reports a 4.3-degree quake on the Richter scale in Al-Manageesh in southern Kuwait.

2016 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and the Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company (SUMED) signed a MoU on studying oil projects.

2020 -- Life gradually returned to normalcy in Kuwait as authorities to continue to ease COIVD-19 countermeasures



2020 -- The National Assembly discussed a motion of interpellation directed towards Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. The motion, submitted by MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri, saw 10 MPs calling for a vote of no confidence against the minister who survived the interpellation.

2021 -- The sports media journalist Hussein Al-Bloushi established the first sports museum collecting thousands of items and possessions of soccer stars.

