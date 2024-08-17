Astrakhan Hosts Caspian Today Media Platform Presentation
Date
8/17/2024 3:09:53 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Pavel Pautov, Acting Governor of the Astrakhan Region of the
Russian Federation, presented the "Caspian Today" information
content platform at the Caspian media Forum,
Azernews reports.
The media platform is designed to address information shortages
and enhance accessibility.
"First and foremost, in the context of a global information war,
it is crucial to counteract the spread of hostile and clearly fake
content and to deliver reliable information to a wide audience. In
this regard, we wish to present the 'Caspian Today' international
Caspian media platform project and invite journalists from the
region's countries to participate in its operation. We believe that
this unified content platform, tailored for journalists, business
people, and students, will help eliminate information deficits and
increase accessibility," Pautov said.
He added that the platform will allow access to news in six
languages, including Azerbaijani, Kazakh, Turkmen, and English.
It should be noted that around 120 foreign guests are
participating in the Caspian Media Forum. The delegations include
representatives from government agencies as well as media heads
from Caspian Sea countries.
This year marks the ninth edition of the Caspian Media Forum.
The event is held on the theme "Dialogue of Cultures as the Basis
for the Development of the Caspian Region."
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108570962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.