Another Coal Mine Shut Down Due To Enemy Shelling - Volynets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The operation of the 1-3 Novogrodovka mine of the State Holding Company Selydivuhillia has been suspended, and it is being flooded.

The chairman of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, Mykhailo Volynets, said this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Mine 1-3 Novogrodovska is shut down - the mine is being flooded and gassed. According to Sergei Pavlov, chairman of the primary trade union organisation of Mine 1-3 Novogrodovsk, the mine's management has decided to suspend its operations. Due to the intensification of shelling, the mine's administration has decided to disconnect it from the electricity supply," Volynets wrote.

Russians shell Antonivka inregion, woman wounded

Also, according to him, the main ventilation fan and central drainage units have been shut down.

"The neighbouring mines of Selydivuhillia were put out of action earlier as a result of intense shelling by Russia ," the head of the Confederation said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians dropped a bomb on Selydove - two people were killed and seven wounded.