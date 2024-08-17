FIBA 3X3 Women's World Series Starting In Baku
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The FIBA 3x3 Women's World Series in Baku is set to begin today,
The Azerbaijani national team will compete in Group C.
The team will play its first match against Germany's "Düsseldorf
ZOOS," with the game scheduled to start at 16:50.
In their second game, the team coached by Ratomir Delić will
face the winner of the qualifying stage. This match is set for
18:30.
The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to
the quarter-finals.
The Baku stage will conclude on August 18.
