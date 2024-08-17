عربي


FIBA 3X3 Women's World Series Starting In Baku

8/17/2024 9:15:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The FIBA 3x3 Women's World Series in Baku is set to begin today, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani national team will compete in Group C.

The team will play its first match against Germany's "Düsseldorf ZOOS," with the game scheduled to start at 16:50.

In their second game, the team coached by Ratomir Delić will face the winner of the qualifying stage. This match is set for 18:30.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Baku stage will conclude on August 18.

AzerNews

