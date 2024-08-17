Mexico To Participate In COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mexico will participate in the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change of the Parties (COP29) to promote international cooperation on climate issues, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Mexican Deputy Foreign for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Joel Hernandez on his official "X" account.

He met with Azerbaijan's ambassador to Mexico, Mammad Talibov. "Mexico will participate to promote international cooperation in addressing this global issue" the post reads.