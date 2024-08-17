Mexico To Participate In COP29
Date
8/17/2024 8:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Mexico will participate in the 29th session of the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change conference of the Parties (COP29) to
promote international cooperation on climate issues,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral Affairs and Human
Rights, Joel Hernandez on his official "X" account.
He met with Azerbaijan's ambassador to Mexico, Mammad Talibov.
"Mexico will participate to promote international cooperation in
addressing this global issue" the post reads.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108570478
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.