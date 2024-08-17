Happy Malayalam New Year 2024: Wishes, Images, And Whatsapp Text To Send Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malayalam New Year, also known as Kollavarsham, marks the beginning of the new year in the Malayalam calendar. This auspicious occasion is being celebrated today i.e. August 17 in Kerala. The day is celebrated on the first day of the month of Chingam. It is impotant to note that The Malayalam calendar, an ancient lunisolar system, is integral to the cultural and religious practices in Kerala. Additionally, reports have also stated that many Keralites also celebrate Vishu as their New Year. Vishu occurs at the beginning of the month of Medam, typically in April, and represents a distinct celebration of the New Year.

Reports also indicate that the Malayalam New Year signals the start of a new harvest season in the state. On this day, people decorate their homes, visit temples for prayers, and prepare traditional dishes.

"May the Malayalam New Year bring you a fresh start filled with joy, success, and good health. Wishing you a wonderful Kollavarsham!"

"Happy Malayalam New Year! May this Kollavarsham fill your life with happiness, new opportunities, and prosperity."

"Wishing you a vibrant Kollavarsham! May the new year ahead be full of positivity, achievements, and memorable moments."

"May this year, you be blessed with endless joy and new beginnings. Have a fantastic Kollavarsham!"

May this Kollavarsham bring you nearer to your dreams and fill your days with endless joy. Wishing you a Happy Malayalam New Year!

Happy Malayalam New Year! May Chingam 1 bring new beginnings and abundant joy into your life!"