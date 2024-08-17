Leonardo Dicaprio Donates $10 Million To Fund Ukraine

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) megastar Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $10million (£7.6million) to a fund for Ukraine, where his grandmother was born in 1915.

The was reportedly very close with his grandmother – Helene Indenbirken – and would take her to premiers of many of his films. DiCaprio would call her 'Oma'.

The donation from the 47-year-old was announced by the International Visegrad Fund, according to Polish News.

Ukraine has been under Russian invasion for almost two weeks, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and the widespread destruction of homes, schools, and hospitals.

It has also sparked the fastest exodus of European people since the Second World War, with more than two million refugees fleeing into neighboring countries.

DiCaprio is famous for his philanthropy, and the situation in Ukraine as well as his personal connection to the country has apparently prompted the large donation.

