Noor Kheir Joins Ketchum UK As Managing Director Of Corporate

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Ketchum UK has hired Burson's Noor Kheir as managing director of corporate.



Starting in September, Kheir will be responsible for leading Ketchum's team of directors and senior personnel who manage corporate communications for the agency's clients. They include some of Ketchum's biggest global clients like P&G and Samsung, multi-market clients like 3M and Collinson, and key European accounts such as Adobe and Mastercard.



Kheir brings years of experience in corporate communications, mobility & transport, and sustainability to the role, further bolstering Ketchum's expertise and senior leadership team.



Kheir joins most recently from H+K/Burson, where she spent the last five years as a managing director overseeing the firm's mobility & transport practice. She also served as managing director of WPP's Ford Europe integrated agency, garnering significant experience across EV and sustainability/ESG comms. Before H+K, Kheir spent 12 years at Edelman.



“I've had an absolutely brilliant five years at H&K (now Burson!), working with amazing clients and amazingly talented people. I know everyone says that when they are leaving but that is 100% true of H&K,” Kheir said.“It is the right time for me to take on a new challenge and I cannot wait to join the Ketchum UK team, leading the corporate community.”



Sera Holland, Ketchum's chief strategy & innovation officer, global markets said,“Our incredible bench of senior consultants and directors in our corporate team have been leading the practice successfully for a while now but given the continued growth and opportunity we're seeing across the corporate mix combined with our clients need for us to help them navigate through significant global and market change, the time was right for us to bring in a strong, experienced leader to take our offer and team to the next level. Noor's experience in leading high performing, integrated teams across global brands in addition to the depth of her experience and reputation as a senior client counsellor, meant she was the clear stand out choice for the role. She's joining a stellar senior leadership team in the UK and has a real vision for where she wants to take our offer, and myself, Jo-ann and the rest of our team can't wait to partner with her to make it a reality.”



Kheir's appointment comes on the heels of other senior hires at Ketchum UK including Grayling's Estelle Boon as managing director, consumer brand, and Bibi Hilton as chief client officer, global markets.









