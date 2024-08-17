Kuwait Basketball Team Beat UAE's In U15 GBA Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait team won their first match against the UAE team 56-35 in the U15 Gulf Association (GBA) Cup (Qatar 2024), being hosted by Doha, on Friday.

Head of the Kuwaiti mission to the championship Owaid Al-Anzi hailed the victory as a great and early incentive for the Kuwaiti team to make outstanding achievement in the ongoing championship and future regional and international events.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Qatari Basketball Association to set the stage for the championship.

In another game, the Qatari team defeated Oman's 91-82.

Tomorrow, the Kuwaiti team is set to face Saudi Arabia's while Qatar will face Bahrain. (end)

