Man Killed In Israeli Occupation Airstrike On SE. Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- An air attack by the Israeli killed one person in Aitaroun town, southeast Lebanon, on Friday. Another person was in Israeli occupation artillery bombardment on the southern Al-Khiam village, according to the Lebanese National News Agency. Israeli occupation fighter jets and drones launched several on other towns, including Kafr Kila, Bent Jebeil, Hanin and Maroun Al-Ras, with no casualties being reported so far. (end) rg

