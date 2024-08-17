CONIAX Is Transforming How We Share Memories With Cutting-Edge NFC-Embedded Smart Products

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CONIAX is reforming memory sharing and home decor with innovative NFC-enabled smart products.

Houston, TX, 16th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Led by an insightful investor Ozkan Oz, CONIAX is changing the way users share memories and enhance home decor with its line of groundbreaking smart products embedded with NFC technology. This company redefines everything users know about experiencing their most treasured moments through smart magnets, smart frames, and smart canvases by seamlessly connecting the physical and digital worlds. These innovative products combine practicality, creativity, and sustainability in everyday life. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, along with significant investments and recent patent filings, CONIAX is poised to become a leader in the industry.







CONIAX is inventing new ways to share and display memories with its innovative line of NFC-enabled products. The innovative line of the company includes Smart Magnet, Smart Frame, and Smart Canvas-each one providing a unique way of coupling physical aesthetics with digital functionality. A simple tap of a smartphone to one of these products will allow a user to access and share those digital photo albums of life's magic moments in an instant; no additional apps or subscriptions will be necessary. In this way, memory sharing will be made more easy and intuitive.

This has made the CONIAX Smart Magnet a game-changer for the humble fridge magnet. It is interactive with digital displays, enabling uploaded pictures and the creation of personalized albums, where access to them is easily granted with just a tap on a smartphone. Sharing family memories, exhibiting artwork, important notes, and a slew of other features pertaining to the same can be done with versatility and modernity in home decor.

With the CONIAX Smart Frame, it's easy to make a beautiful, intuitive design shiny with its integration of NFC-easy-to-make digital photo collections come together and support up to 10 photos, with options to extend cloud albums. Just the thing for photographers, artists, and anyone who seeks to add a really contemporary touch to their environment.

The CONIAX Smart Canvas has been designed to reinvent traditional canvas art by combining it with interactive digital technology. This high-resolution display has touch-sensitive controls that let one present their artwork dynamically and offer unlimited scope for further customization and creativity. It's an ideal addition to art galleries, modern homes, or for art lovers who have a soft spot both for innovation and aesthetic appeal.

The visionary creators behind the success of CONIAX are, first of all, Ozkan Oz -a Creative Industry visionary, totally passionate about the fusion of technology with design. Being a creative director and product designer, Ozkan has put CONIAX on the map through his invention and investment in developing this groundbreaker's vision. His experience came in handy for the transformation of CONIAX into a mega brand, which shows creativity and the use of technology to redefine interactions with memories.

The sustainability pursued at CONIAX manifests in how it minimizes wastage through the number of actual prints with digital photo albums; thus few printed copies. Such an eco-friendly strategy is integrated into the core values of the company in conservation.

Recent highlights at the company include the rise of one million dollars in investment, placing a ten-million-dollar valuation on CONIAX. This investment will propel the growth and scaling of the company as it undertakes the much-touted licensing deals with big brands. CONIAX has also filed two utility patents pending within the United States and globally that are protecting an innovative technology, hence ensuring a competitive edge within the marketplace.

CONIAX is honored to be the winner of the Netty Awards 2024 for Best Family Tech Solution and is also a candidate for the CES 2025 Innovation Award. Additionally, CONIAX has been recognized as a finalist in several prestigious awards, including the NYX Awards 2024, MarCom Awards 2024, and Muse Awards 2024, underscoring its excellence in innovation. As an official member of the NFC Forum, CONIAX stands alongside global leaders such as Apple, Google, Sony, and Huawei, further solidifying its prominent position in the industry.

About CONIAX

CONIAX is a leading innovator in NFC-embedded smart products, focused on transforming the way people share and experience memories. With a commitment to sustainability, cutting-edge technology, and creative design, CONIAX offers a range of products that seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds.

For more information about CONIAX and its innovative products, visit CONIAX's website.