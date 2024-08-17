عربي


Azerbaijan To Discuss Increasing Trade Turnover With Uzbekistan

8/17/2024 1:06:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 22-23, the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Business Forum and the "Made in Azerbaijan" exhibition will be held in Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Investment Attraction Agency (UzIPA) under the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

"This forum will help strengthen economic relations between the two countries, develop cooperation, attract investments, and implement joint projects," the report stated.

The agency expects the forum to serve as a platform for discussing ways to increase trade turnover, exchange experiences, and establish partnerships between business representatives.

AzerNews

