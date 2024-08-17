Azerbaijan To Discuss Increasing Trade Turnover With Uzbekistan
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 22-23, the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Business Forum and
the "Made in Azerbaijan" exhibition will be held in Tashkent,
Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Investment
Attraction Agency (UzIPA) under the Ministry of Investment,
Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.
"This forum will help strengthen economic relations between the
two countries, develop cooperation, attract investments, and
implement joint projects," the report stated.
The agency expects the forum to serve as a platform for
discussing ways to increase trade turnover, exchange experiences,
and establish partnerships between business representatives.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.