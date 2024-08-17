Indian Rocket Launched Earth Remote Sensing Satellite Into Orbit
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:52 AM
The PSLV light launch vehicle launched the Earth remote sensing
satellite EOS-08 and the cubesat Space Rickshaw into orbit on
Friday, Azernews reports.
The rocket was launched from the spaceport on the island of
Sriharikota in southeastern India. This is the third launch of a
new Indian rocket.
The first launch in August 2022 was unsuccessful. The rocket
failed to put the satellites into the desired orbit.
The SLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) launch vehicle weighing
120 tons and 34 meters high can launch a payload of up to 500 kg
into orbit 500 km high.
