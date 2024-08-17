عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian Rocket Launched Earth Remote Sensing Satellite Into Orbit

Indian Rocket Launched Earth Remote Sensing Satellite Into Orbit


8/17/2024 1:06:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The PSLV light launch vehicle launched the Earth remote sensing satellite EOS-08 and the cubesat Space Rickshaw into orbit on Friday, Azernews reports.

The rocket was launched from the spaceport on the island of Sriharikota in southeastern India. This is the third launch of a new Indian rocket.

The first launch in August 2022 was unsuccessful. The rocket failed to put the satellites into the desired orbit.
The SLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) launch vehicle weighing 120 tons and 34 meters high can launch a payload of up to 500 kg into orbit 500 km high.

MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108568868


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search