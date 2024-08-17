Shopping Mall Burns Down In Donetsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Galaktika shopping center has burned down in Donetsk, a city in eastern Ukraine occupied by the Russian since 2014. Before the occupation, it was the Amstor shopping center, which the invaders appropriated and renamed.

Ukrainian blogger and journalist Denys Kazansky announced this on his Telegram and published a respective from the city, Ukrinform reports.

"Donetsk. The appropriated Amstor supermarket, which the thieves renamed Galaktika, is on fire," the journalist wrote in his first post.

In the second post, he added that "the appropriated Amstor in Donetsk burned down."

The News of Donbas media outlet clarified that the Galaktika shopping center in Donetsk is located in the front-line Petrovsky district of the city. Locals reported that the fire broke out after shelling on the afternoon of Friday, August 16.

"Russian servicemen regularly fire artillery from a residential area in the Petrovsky district of occupied Donetsk. Locals told News of Donbas about this," the report said.

It added that in general the Russian occupiers turned the Petrovsky district of Donetsk into their military hub, and there is a large amount of evidence.

News of Donbas reported that there were casualties due to the fire.

Since 2014, Russian invaders have occupied Donetsk and part of the Donetsk region and created the terrorist entity "Donetsk People's Republic" there. Since then, this territory has been under the constant influence of Russian criminal propaganda, which talks about the "liberation" of Donbas from Ukraine.

Photo from social media