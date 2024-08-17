Syrskyi, Brown Discuss Ukrainian Army's Priority Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown have discussed the Ukrainian army's priority needs in weapons and military equipment.

Syrskyi announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The Commander-in-Chief briefed General Brown about changes in the operational and strategic situation.

Syrskyi and Brown also discussed the assistance provided by the U.S. military and leadership to strengthen the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi thanked Brown for his continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, retired U.S. lieutenant general Ben Hodges, the former U.S. Army commander in Europe, said that an offensive operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia's Kursk region demonstrated that Western allies had underestimated Ukraine's military potential.