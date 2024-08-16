BREAKING: Paetongtarn Shinawatra Elected As Thailand's 31St Prime Minister, Becomes Country's Youngest Leader

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, has been elected as Thailand's 31st Prime Minister, marking a significant milestone as the country's youngest-ever leader. The parliamentary vote took place on Friday, following the recent ousting of former Prime Srettha Thavisin due to a Constitutional Court ruling for breach of ethics.

At 37 years old, Paetongtarn Shinawatra will take office as the second female Prime Minister in Thailand's history and the third leader from the influential Shinawatra family. The vote solidifies her role as a prominent figure in Thai politics, succeeding her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, who have both held the office previously.

The Pheu Thai Party, which currently leads an 11-party coalition with 314 lawmakers in the lower house, unanimously supported Paetongtarn's nomination. To secure the position, she needed either a majority from the lower house or at least 247 votes. The coalition's strong backing ensured her election, highlighting the party's unified stance.

Paetongtarn, who turns 38 on August 21, is the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, a former Prime Minister known for his controversial yet popular political career. Despite her family's prominent political legacy, Paetongtarn has emphasized her independence. In her campaign, she stated,“It's not the shadow of my dad. I am my dad's daughter, always and forever, but I have my own decisions.”

Political analysts note that Paetongtarn's appointment may reinforce the coalition's unity. Napon Jatusripitak, a researcher at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, suggested that her direct connection to her father could provide a clear chain of command, potentially reducing factionalism within the coalition.“Paetongtarn will be given clear jurisdictions on where she can exercise her own agency and where it is a matter between her father and the coalition members,” Jatusripitak remarked.