Top Leadership Of Terror Outfits In J&K Wiped Out: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said Pakistan was pushing foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir as it was frustrated by dwindling local recruitment and increasing faith of people in democracy, reflected in record turnouts during the Lok Sabha here.

In his Independence Day speech at the Bakshi here, Sinha said that there has been a“remarkable decline in terrorism” in the past few years.

“No terror outfit has any top leadership left here. Strikes and stone pelting have been consigned to the pages of history. With dwindling local recruitment into terror ranks and strengthening of people's belief in democracy, our neighbouring country is frustrated.

“A country which is unable to provide basic amenities like two square meals to its own citizens, is sending foreign terrorists here to create instability and disturb peace,” he said.

The LG said there have been some terror attacks in the Jammu region over the past few months in which several security personnel and civilians lost their lives.

“There have been some unfortunate incidents in the Jammu region recently in which we lost brave officers, soldiers and some citizens as well. I bow to their sacrifice. We have full faith in the courage and patriotism of security forces and they have been given full freedom (to deal with terrorism),” he added.

Sinha asserted the Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon put an end to such incidents.

“I want to tell the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we will soon be able to curb such incidents and we will never allow the evil designs of the neighbour to succeed people of Jammu have specifically never supported terrorism and I am hopeful that people support the war against terror,” he said.

The LG lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police for bagging around 60 medals for gallantry or meritorious services, including five Shaurya Chakras.

“Narco-terrorism is a big challenge for us. The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narco-terror and terrorism. We are attacking the network of narco-terror and the administration is committed to making Jammu and Kashmir drug-free,” he said.

Sinha said a 'Balidan Stambh' has been constructed in Srinagar as a tribute to the personnel of the Army, police and paramilitary forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I bow my head to the bravehearts of the Army, police and paramilitary forces who gave their blood to lead Jammu and Kashmir on the path of peace and development.

These bravehearts' only dream was to see Jammu and Kashmir preserve the thousands of years of heritage and move forward with the pledge of swaraj,” Sinha said.

The LG said the 'Balidhan Stambh' will always inspire the youth to think about the sacrifices of the martyrs, he said.

Sinha urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to turn up in large numbers for the assembly elections in the Union territory.

“The works that have taken place in the past five years have strengthened the belief of common people in democracy. The recent Lok Sabha elections are a living example of it.”

“The voter turnout in these elections was the highest in any general election in the past 35 years. I am hopeful that in the coming assembly elections, the voter turnout will increase,” he added.

He said for the first time, people of J&K, especially people of Kashmir expressed faith in democracy.“For the first time, there was record participation of people in Lok Sabha polls. This shows how democracy was strengthened in J&K in the past five years. I am hopeful that people will break the Lok Sabha poll percentage record in Assembly polls,” the LG said.

He said that the J&K administration left no stone unturned in the past five years to make UT touch new heights in development.“The leftover sections who were deprived of their rights for the past 70 years were given due recognition. Today, SC, ST, OBC, Valmikis, PoJK-WPRs are living a dignified life with full voting rights,” he said.

The LG said that post G20 meeting in Srinagar in May 2023, tourism influx showed a significant increase in the UT.“Last year, 2.11 Crore tourists visited J&K. This year, till June 30, over 1 Crore tourists visited J&K. I am hopeful by the year's end, there will be record tourist arrivals,” he said.

The LG said that for the first time Amarnath cave shrine and Gurez were connected with the power grid. He said that by the year end, J&K Industrial policy will be renewed.“We have requested the GoI to make the new Industrial policy more Industry friendly and more features will be added to the new policy,” he said.

The LG said that in 2019, J&K Bank was in losses and with hectic efforts, today, the institution is a profit earning institution of the UT.“This institution is no longer confined to a few people but it's a peoples' bank now,” he said.