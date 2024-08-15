Karissa And Kristina Shannon, The Shannon Twins, Join Intrigue Publication's Roster Of Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, ENGLAND, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intrigue Publications, a leading talent and PR agency in London, has announced the addition of Karissa and Kristina Shannon, also known as The Shannon Twins, to their roster of talent. The 34-year-old identical twins, who rose to fame as models and reality TV stars, have joined the agency in hopes of expanding their careers and taking on new opportunities.The dynamic duo, known for their stunning looks and captivating personalities have graced the cover and pages of Playboy magazine multiple times and appeared in various TV shows such as E!'s The Girls Next Door, Botched, Celebrity Big Brother (UK), and Rob & Chyna. With their extensive experience in the industry, the twins are ready to take their careers to the next level with the help of Intrigue!Chrissy Johnston, senior talent agent at Intrigue, expressed her excitement about the addition of The Shannon Twins to the agency's roster.She stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Karissa and Kristina to the Intrigue family. They are not only incredibly likeable and beautiful, but they also have a strong work ethic and a great attitude. We have no doubt that they will continue to make a big impact in the entertainment industry."The Shannon Twins are equally excited about their new partnership with Intrigue.“Kristina and I are delighted to work with such a reputable agency. We look forward to collaborating with them and taking on new projects that showcase our individual personalities," said Karissa.Kristina added, "We have been sober for one year and on a health kick for five months. We have lost weight, we are working out, and are feeling better than ever! We are excited to start working again and appearing on television and in magazines again soon."For more information on Intrigue's talent management and PR services, please visit their website:

