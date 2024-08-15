New Solar Glass Partnership Is Moving This Stock Higher
Date
8/15/2024 3:29:04 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) As companies seek to become more environmentally responsible, shares of this consulting company are seeing some morning action after they announced a strategic partnership for a revolutionary solar glass technology.
GoldenTriangleVentures, Inc. (OTC: $GTVH) announced in a press release today a strategic partnership with %SaxonCapitalGroup , Inc. (OTC: $SCGX) to utilize and integrate their revolutionary energy Glass Solar™ technology into Golden’s highly anticipated Destino Ranch project, which combines the natural beauty of the Mojave Desert with cutting-edge design and sustainability. This site is looking to become a world-class music festival venue with an array of accommodations.
In partnering with Saxon Capital Group, Golden Triangle will integrate Saxon’s innovative Energy Glass Solar™ technology across the entire Destino Ranch project. Energy Glass Solar™ is a patented, optically clear photovoltaic window system that generates continuous electricity from sunlight, diffused, and ambient light.
Energy Glass Solar™ has numerous advantages including durability in extreme weather conditions, its eligibility for the federal 30 percent Investment Tax Credit, and its proven track record in rigorous real-world environments, including an 8-year pilot test in the Sears Tower.
Shares of Golden Triangle were moving higher in morning trade.
MENAFN15082024007606016353ID1108560380
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.