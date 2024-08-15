New Solar Glass Partnership Is Moving This Stock Higher

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) As companies seek to become more environmentally responsible, shares of this consulting company are seeing some morning action after they announced a strategic partnership for a revolutionary solar glass technology.

GoldenTriangleVentures, Inc. (OTC: $GTVH) announced in a press release today a strategic partnership with %SaxonCapitalGroup , Inc. (OTC: $SCGX) to utilize and integrate their revolutionary Glass Solar™ into Golden’s highly anticipated Destino Ranch project, which combines the natural beauty of the Mojave Desert with cutting-edge design and sustainability. This site is looking to become a world-class music festival venue with an array of accommodations.

In partnering with Saxon Capital Group, Golden Triangle will integrate Saxon’s innovative Energy Glass Solar™ technology across the entire Destino Ranch project. Energy Glass Solar™ is a patented, optically clear photovoltaic window system that generates continuous electricity from sunlight, diffused, and ambient light.

Energy Glass Solar™ has numerous advantages including durability in extreme weather conditions, its eligibility for the federal 30 percent Investment Tax Credit, and its proven track record in rigorous real-world environments, including an 8-year pilot test in the Sears Tower.

Shares of Golden Triangle were moving higher in morning trade.