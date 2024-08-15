Burrel Lee Wilks III Of Mayweather Boxing Joins Doadollar As Co-Founder And Vice Chairman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Burrel Lee Wilks III Co-founder, Vice Chairman and Board Member of DoADollar

DoADollar's Micro-Donation Poised to Play a Crucial Role in the 2024 Presidential Election

- Dr. Nakita CloudCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DoADollar , a revolutionary micro-donation platform, is proud to announce that Burrel Lee Wilks III has joined as Co-Founder, Vice Chairman, and Board Member. Wilks, who also serves as Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Mayweather Boxing and Fitness, brings decades of business experience and a deep commitment to philanthropy. His addition is poised to help DoADollar reshape charitable giving during a critical time for the nation.As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the ability to mobilize grassroots support is more crucial than ever. DoADollar provides a powerful tool for political campaigns, grassroots movements, and advocacy groups to harness the power of small-dollar donations. With a focus on affordability and accessibility, the platform enables individuals from all walks of life to contribute meaningfully to causes and campaigns that align with their values, creating a more inclusive and representative political landscape.DoADollar stands out by keeping overhead costs and fees low, ensuring that more of every donated dollar goes directly to the intended cause. This efficiency is especially vital as candidates and organizations work to maximize resources and reach broader audiences during the election cycle.“Burrel Lee Wilks III brings unparalleled business acumen and a passion for giving back that aligns perfectly with our mission at DoADollar,” said Jason Mollner, CEO of DoADollar.“As we head into an election year, his leadership and vision will be instrumental in empowering everyday Americans to have their voices heard through small, impactful contributions.”Wilks's involvement underscores DoADollar's commitment to providing an accessible alternative to traditional fundraising platforms like GoFundMe. The platform's innovative approach ensures that small donations can have a big impact, particularly during a time when every dollar counts.“DoADollar is more than just a platform-it's a movement,” said Wilks.“By making charitable and political giving accessible to everyone, we can bring about real, lasting change, especially in an election year when every voice matters.”About DoADollarDoADollar is an innovative micro-donation platform designed to make a significant impact through small, affordable contributions. By minimizing overheads and fees, DoADollar ensures that more donor dollars reach those in need, offering a helping hand when it matters most.About Burrel Lee Wilks IIIBurrel Lee Wilks III is a seasoned entrepreneur and philanthropist with a deep commitment to community development. In addition to his role at DoADollar, Wilks is the Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Mayweather Boxing and Fitness, a successful venture with Floyd Mayweather Jr. featuring over 150 gym franchises and a range of high-quality nutrition and sports supplements.

