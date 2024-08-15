Workshop Discusses Employment Sector Challenges, Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra) - The Jordan River Foundation (JRF) held a workshop on Thursday to address challenges and opportunities within the employment sector as part of its Small-Ruminants and Graduating Households in Transition (SIGHT) project.SIGHT is implemented under the supervision of the of and supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).The workshop was inaugurated by Abdelfattah Shalabi, Director General of the Jordan Cooperative Corporation, who emphasized the project's goal of reducing poverty and enhancing food security by improving the productivity of small ruminants and supporting Syrian refugees and host communities.He noted that this effort aligns with the government's strategic priorities outlined in the economic growth plan for 2018-2022, aiming for a 5 percent contribution to the gross domestic product through agricultural sector development.Enaam Barrishi, Director General of the JRF, highlighted the significance of the workshop in seeking solutions to unemployment and discussing the labor market challenges facing the local economy.She underscored the importance of effective partnerships among government entities, international donors, civil society organizations, and the private sector to better prepare youth for the labor market.The workshop aimed to bridge the gaps between labor market requirements and employment skills by reviewing and discussing the challenges and opportunities in Jordan's employment sector. It brought together stakeholders from various governmental organizations, institutions, and employers to develop relevant recommendations and solutions.The SIGHT project is being implemented across six governorates: Amman, Madaba, Jerash, Ajloun, Irbid, and Mafraq, focusing on poverty reduction and food security through enhancements in the small ruminants sector and the empowerment of Syrian refugees and host communities via sustainable income-generating projects.