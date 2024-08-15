عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Reserves Increase To $19.142 Billion In July-CBJ

Foreign Reserves Increase To $19.142 Billion In July-CBJ


8/15/2024 2:13:18 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 15 (Petra) - The Central bank of Jordan (CBJ) announced its foreign reserves reached $19.142 billion in July 2024, up from $18.737 billion in June.
This increase in foreign reserves covers the Kingdom's foreign currency needs for imports for approximately 8.3 months, the CBJ data showed.
Additionally, the bank's Gold reserves have recorded a "record" high, valued at JD4.103 billion, which is equivalent to 2.390 million ounces.

MENAFN15082024000117011021ID1108559618


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search