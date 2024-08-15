Foreign Reserves Increase To $19.142 Billion In July-CBJ

Amman, August 15 (Petra) - The Central of Jordan (CBJ) announced its foreign reserves reached $19.142 billion in July 2024, up from $18.737 billion in June.This increase in foreign reserves covers the Kingdom's foreign currency needs for imports for approximately 8.3 months, the CBJ data showed.Additionally, the bank's reserves have recorded a "record" high, valued at JD4.103 billion, which is equivalent to 2.390 million ounces.

