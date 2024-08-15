Higg BRM Looks To Support CSRD Compliance, Per White Paper

( MENAFN - 3BL) In this latest blog written by Adrián Branco, Senior Manager, Higg Brand & Retail, at Cascale, he highlights how the Higg Brand & Retail Module (Higg BRM) is making strides to support compliance with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). He delves deeper into how Cascale is helping companies navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and drive meaningful sustainability performance, following the publication of our new white paper titled“How the Higg BRM Supports CSRD Reporting Obligations.

