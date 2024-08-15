Justin Johns Joins Esvolta As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) veteran will lead all aspects of corporate and project finance to support the company's rapid growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- esVolta, LP, a leading developer, owner and operator of utility-scale energy storage projects, has announced that Justin Johns has been appointed as the company's new Senior Vice President and Chief Officer. Johns will manage the company's finance organization and lead its capital formation strategy as the business grows to meet increasing demand for energy storage across the United States.

Justin Johns joins esVolta after a decorated 15-year career with Shell. Most recently, Johns served as CFO of Shell's SouthCoast Wind Energy offshore wind joint venture, and previously he was CFO of Shell's global renewable energy business where he supported Shell's entry into international onshore and offshore renewable power. Johns holds a Master of Business Administration as well as a JD degree from the University of South Dakota.

esVolta's CEO Randolph Mann said, "Justin brings deep renewables and finance experience as well as exceptional leadership skills to our company. We are excited for Justin to join our team, and I look forward to his guidance as we continue to build a top-quality energy storage power business."

"I am delighted to join the esVolta team, and I look forward to helping the company realize its mission to enable greater penetration of renewables onto the United States electric grid while enhancing grid reliability" added Justin Johns.

esVolta focuses on developing, owning and operating utility-scale energy storage projects that are designed to enable the transition to a cleaner and more reliable electric power grid. Today, esVolta's portfolio of operational and in-construction projects totals about 1.5 gigawatt hours of storage capacity, and the firm is developing a large pipeline of future projects concentrated in California, Texas and the western US region. The company has been successful in raising efficient capital to finance its rapid growth, including having recently raised $258 million in project financing debt facilities led by MUFG Bank, and $185 million in corporate credit facilities led by Nomura.

