Innovation Unveiled: Festool Introduces First-To-Market Exoactive Exoskeleton To Level Up Your Productivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Check Out the ExoActive In-Person at ExoActive Demo Days this Fall

LEBANON, Ind., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool , a leading of innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions, today announced a groundbreaking tool that sets new standards for work on overhead tasks. The ExoActive exoskeleton supports users under the arms, taking the effort out of strenuous work on walls or ceilings. Available starting September 12, 2024, the ExoActive redefines user productivity and efficiency while enhancing career longevity and user well-being.

"We are proud to be first-to-market with the ExoActive exoskeleton, an innovative new product that becomes an extension of the user," said Rick Bush, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "We are constantly looking for new ways to help our users maximize productivity, and the ExoActive is a game-changing solution that will help users be even more efficient on the job. With the ExoActive, users can focus on the job and worry less about the weight on their shoulders. It truly embodies our vision of creating tools that are built better to help our users build better."

ExoActive Exoskeleton: Helping Users Work Smarter, Not Harder

The ExoActive exoskeleton revolutionizes how professionals handle overhead tasks with its cutting-edge features and user-centric benefits. Whether sanding drywall, painting, wallpapering, or installing on walls and ceilings, the ExoActive provides essential support by reducing strain on users' bodies. By significantly reducing the load on shoulder muscles, the ExoActive enhances endurance and reduces fatigue, allowing users to perform tasks with unmatched comfort and efficiency. In today's labor market, maximizing productivity with the ExoActive is a key element of users' ability to prosper. Less physical exertion means greater efficiency, focus, and enjoyment over the long-term.



An Extension of You: The ExoActive exoskeleton becomes an extension of the user, supporting users under their arms and reducing fatigue when working on walls or ceilings. Its powerful 18V battery provides extra power during tiring overhead work, giving users the exact support they need for the job at-hand. It provides each underarm with an added boost of up to 11 lbs.

Targeted Support for Targeted Tasks: Quickly set the support level from three predefined working areas for targeted support precisely where needed: from the waist up, from chest height, or overhead. Using the Festool Work App, available on the Apple Store or Google Play Store , users can select additional profiles for optimal support in a matter of seconds. Whether a user is removing a fastener, getting tools from their vehicle, or mixing paint, the ExoActive is free of restrictive straps and components, offering maximum freedom of movement and comfort. Fits Everyone like a Glove: Slide the ExoActive on like a backpack and it can quickly be adjusted to a user's height and body type with perfect ergonomics. It's easy-to-put-on design ensures customizable support levels and unrestricted movement, with the added benefit of removable and washable components to enable hygienic and easy sharing among multiple users. With three predefined working areas and adjustable support levels easily controlled by a simple turn of the included controller, the ExoActive enables professionals to work seamlessly and comfortably, guaranteeing optimal performance for various tasks. Once you've used it, you won't want to work without it.

Accessories

To complement the ExoActive exoskeleton and enhance its functionality, Festool includes a range of accessories designed for added comfort and versatility:



Support Harnesses: This multi-piece set includes a hip belt, straps, back padding, and armrest padding, all easily changeable without tools. The breathable mesh fabric ensures comfort, and the washable components allow for hygienic use by multiple people. Headrests: Available in two heights, the headrests provide additional neck relief during overhead work. The higher headrest is ideal for wall tasks, while the shorter version offers extra comfort for direct overhead activities. Both ensure ergonomic support and enhance user comfort.

The ExoActive exoskeleton will be on display at ExoActive Demo Days across the country this fall, giving users the chance to check it out first-hand before purchase. Stop by a local event to see how you can put the ExoActive to the test or visit an official Festool ExoActive dealer for a personal demo. Events will be added continuously throughout the Summer and Fall. For information, visit:

Starting September 12, 2024, the ExoActive exoskeleton (577340) will be available at $3,495.00. For more information, please visit: .



About Festool

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter...better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit or .





SOURCE Festool USA