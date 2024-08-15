SEVEN MTI CLIENTS AMONG THE FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN THE U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brian Whitney, President of MTIPORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Maine Institute (MTI) announced that seven of its clients were named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.The prestigious annual list, released on August 13, 2024, ranks companies according to their percentage of revenue growth over the last three years. MTI clients on the list include:No. 861 Camp Tek Software, Portland, 579% growthNo. 1,005Defendity, Portland, 509% growthNo. 1,595HistoryIT, South Portland, 325% growthNo. 1,707Compotech, Brewer, 305% growthNo. 1,982 VETRO, Portland, 263% growthNo. 2,938ATX Advisory Services, Biddeford, 172% growthNo. 2,740Tilson Technology Management, Portland, 125% growth“We are excited to see so many MTI clients among the Maine companies recognized on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Brian Whitney, President of MTI.“These diverse companies are leading the way in helping grow Maine's innovation economy and creating quality jobs, and we are proud to support them through our grants, loans, equity investments and other services.”In all, 14 Maine companies were named to the 2024 Inc. 5000. Together, the businesses created 3,030 jobs and grew revenues at a median rate of 247% over the last three years.“We congratulate all the Maine companies included on the list this year,” said Whitney.About MTIThe Maine Technology Institute (MTI) is a unique public-private partnership whose core mission is to help diversify and grow Maine's economy by stimulating innovation and its conversion into new products, services, and companies. It offers grants, loans, equity investments, and other support to bolster technology-based economic development. MTI has a 25-year history of making impactful investments in Maine businesses and creating quality jobs.FMI about MTI visit

