Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Resistance Exercise Accessory (MJA-229)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffer from various physical and mental conditions that all benefit from physical exercise," said an inventor, from Highbury, SA, Australia. "I wanted to create an accessory that would provide stretching and resistance training for those unable to stand and exercise, so I invented the STRETCH MATE. My design allows the user to exercise at home when standing or lying down, and it eliminates the need to struggle with bulky weights or gym equipment."

The patent-pending invention provides a new resistance exercise accessory. In doing so, it can be used when standing or lying down. As a result, it offers a gentle, joint-friendly workout. It also would help stretch the muscles, improve range of motion, and strengthen muscle groups. The invention features a compact and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bedbound individuals, anyone with physical issues who cannot tolerate (or simply dislikes) standing exercise or athletes prior to a game, practice, competition, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-229, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp