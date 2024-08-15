Improper Coding Allegations Against Aledade Dismissed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statement From Julie Green Bataille, SVP Communications

Bethesda, MD, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week the U.S. District Court in Seattle, Washington dismissed improper coding allegations against Aledade and all of our partner practices as part of a False Claims Act lawsuit.

Aledade is pleased with this action as it follows the Department of Justice's decision in January not to take up the case and confirms Aledade's position that the allegations were baseless from the beginning.

Aledade intends to vigorously defend the employment-related claims that remain.

We remain focused on our most important mission to support primary care physicians in delivering quality care and improving patient outcomes.

CONTACT: Hiran Ratnayake Aledade (302) 299-3562 ...