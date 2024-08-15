Concentric, LLC Acquires Communication Power Solutions, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition elevates Concentric's service reach in power management

a national, distributed power services organization delivering resilient and sustainable facility power systems for critical power and forklift mobility, today announced its of Communication Power Solutions (CPS) . A recognized leader in the Southwest US, CPS has provided top-tier power solutions to communications and data center customers for over three decades. This strategic acquisition broadens Concentric's footprint in the rapidly growing Southwest region and enhances its ability to address the unique power challenges faced by clients at the intersection of communications and data center infrastructure.

Under the leadership of President Dan Washburn, joining Concentric is CPS's team of certified and highly skilled technicians, as well as a robust engineered design team with expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of DC power systems. This integration will bolster Concentric's service capabilities in a key market.

"There is a growing convergence of communications and data center infrastructure. The addition of CPS not only extends our reach into the Southwest, delivering on our promise to provide consistent service nationwide, but also enhances our DC power capabilities in engineered design, installation and lifecycle maintenance. Moreover, Dan and his team embody core values that align deeply with Concentric," said John Winter, CEO at Concentric.

"The communications and data center markets are evolving quickly. By joining Concentric we gain access to advanced capabilities and the resources necessary to scale effectively and address our customers' growing, dynamic needs. We are excited to integrate our work with Concentric and together deliver continued innovation and excellence," said Dan Washburn, President at CPS.

Concentric is the first national, distributed power services organization delivering resilient and sustainable facility power systems for critical power and forklift mobility. The company's signature solutions, GuaranteedPOWER® and PerpetualPOWER® are industry firsts, improving reliability, sustainability and safety to solve the power problem for facility leaders. Concentric helps data centers, distributors, manufacturers, utilities, communications infrastructure and more develop resilience in their power systems while making the energy transition with less risk. With a national network of service professionals, Concentric provides engineering, installation and maintenance/management for power equipment including backup batteries, UPSs, generators, energy storage, micro grids, forklift power, onsite maintenance and more. Learn more at

