Life Culture Audit Adds Big 5 Personality Exam To Reduce The Cost Of Bad Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Life Culture Audit app

Corporate Admin Dashboard

QR Download Code

Front-liners want career development. The Life Culture Audit app with Big 5 Personality Exam sets the stage for self-discovery leading to career development.

DETROIT, MI, US, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Qualtrics survey showed over 51% of customers have decreased or entirely cut their spending with a company after a bad customer experience, costing corporations $3.7 trilion dollars worldwide in 2023.Sectors, reporting the highest lost of customers, are fast food restaurants (64%), parcel delivery services (61% ) and credit card providers at 58%. Front-liners are in direct contact with customers, clients, or involved in day-to-day operations. When they are unhappy, customers received bad service. Employers need to motivate front-liners to be happy as their happiness leads to improved customer satisfaction, better team performance, and a more positive work environment.According to the article, How Asking“Who am I?” Affects what Consumers Buy: The Influence of Self-Discovery on Consumption, states the best method of motivating consumers and employees is self-discovery, then training as training alone provides external limits whereas self-discovery provides freedom.Ida Byrd-Hill CEO states,“We added the Big 5 Personality Exam to our Life Culture Audit , tech skill coaching app, with micro workplace profiles leading front-liners to self-discovery. Corporations can utilize the collective data – employee goals, computer coding ability and personality profiles to tailor training, feedback, coaching, job placement and team building.” Corporations can strengthen areas where front-liners are naturally inclined and provide additional support where needed.The Big 5 Personality Exam is normally utilized for middle manager and executive leadership development as it measures these personality traits:Openness - how open a person is to experiences of imagination and creativity.Conscientiousness - how organized, reliable, and dependable a person is.Extraversion - how does a person get energy, from people or alone.Agreeableness - how responsive a person is to others feelings.Neuroticism - how a person responds emotionally to life's ups and downs.Every employee has these personality traits that impact how and where they work. Very rarely are front-liners exposed to personality exams to develop their careers nor determine roles that align to their strengths. Imagine having only extraverted, agreeable persons in a customer-facing role, or a conscientious, detail-oriented persons in roles requiring precision.“Front-liners, while at the bottom of the career ladder, have the ability to increase or decrease revenue as they interact directly with customers. I believe bad customer service occurs as many talented front-liners are often in the wrong role. Sadly, many front-liners want career development as they are tired of dead-end jobs.” states Ida Byrd-Hill.With the Life Culture Audit app, corporations can lead front-liners through self-discovery and utilize the data to plan Front-liner career development to seize a large chunk of the $3.7 trillion revenue lost due to bad customer service.

