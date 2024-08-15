Life Culture Audit Adds Big 5 Personality Exam To Reduce The Cost Of Bad Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Life Culture Audit app
Corporate Admin Dashboard
QR Download Code
Front-liners want career development. The Life Culture Audit app with Big 5 Personality Exam sets the stage for self-discovery leading to career development.
DETROIT, MI, US, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Qualtrics survey showed over 51% of customers have decreased or entirely cut their spending with a company after a bad customer experience, costing corporations $3.7 trilion dollars worldwide in 2023.
Sectors, reporting the highest lost of customers, are fast food restaurants (64%), parcel delivery services (61% ) and credit card providers at 58%. Front-liners are in direct contact with customers, clients, or involved in day-to-day operations. When they are unhappy, customers received bad service. Employers need to motivate front-liners to be happy as their happiness leads to improved customer satisfaction, better team performance, and a more positive work environment.
According to the article, How Asking“Who am I?” Affects what Consumers Buy: The Influence of Self-Discovery on Consumption, states the best method of motivating consumers and employees is self-discovery, then training as training alone provides external limits whereas self-discovery provides freedom.
Ida Byrd-Hill CEO states,“We added the Big 5 Personality Exam to our Life Culture Audit , tech skill coaching app, with micro workplace profiles leading front-liners to self-discovery. Corporations can utilize the collective data – employee goals, computer coding ability and personality profiles to tailor training, feedback, coaching, job placement and team building.” Corporations can strengthen areas where front-liners are naturally inclined and provide additional support where needed.
The Big 5 Personality Exam is normally utilized for middle manager and executive leadership development as it measures these personality traits:
Openness - how open a person is to experiences of imagination and creativity.
Conscientiousness - how organized, reliable, and dependable a person is.
Extraversion - how does a person get energy, from people or alone.
Agreeableness - how responsive a person is to others feelings.
Neuroticism - how a person responds emotionally to life's ups and downs.
Every employee has these personality traits that impact how and where they work. Very rarely are front-liners exposed to personality exams to develop their careers nor determine roles that align to their strengths. Imagine having only extraverted, agreeable persons in a customer-facing role, or a conscientious, detail-oriented persons in roles requiring precision.
“Front-liners, while at the bottom of the career ladder, have the ability to increase or decrease revenue as they interact directly with customers. I believe bad customer service occurs as many talented front-liners are often in the wrong role. Sadly, many front-liners want career development as they are tired of dead-end jobs.” states Ida Byrd-Hill.
With the Life Culture Audit app, corporations can lead front-liners through self-discovery and utilize the data to plan Front-liner career development to seize a large chunk of the $3.7 trillion revenue lost due to bad customer service.
Ida Byrd-Hill
Automation Workz
+1 313-444-4885
email us here
MENAFN15082024003118003196ID1108558774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.