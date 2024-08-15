Sever heat exposure rises for millions of children

(MENAFN) The United Nations has issued a stark warning about the escalating risk of extreme heat for children worldwide, highlighting that nearly half a billion youngsters are now experiencing twice as many days of severe heat annually compared to their grandparents. This alarming trend is attributed to the effects of global climate change, which is significantly raising temperatures around the world.



According to UNICEF, approximately 466 million children, or one in five, live in regions that now endure "at least double the number of extremely hot days every year" compared to six decades ago. The United Nations children's agency used days exceeding 35 degrees Celsius as a benchmark, comparing current data from 2020 to 2024 with that of the 1960s.



UNICEF's advocacy chief, Lily Caprani, emphasized the heightened vulnerability of young children to extreme heat, noting that their bodies are not equipped to handle such conditions as effectively as adults. Additionally, pregnant women are at increased risk due to the extreme temperatures. The agency also highlighted the broader impact of heatwaves on education, with schools frequently forced to close during periods of extreme heat, affecting at least 80 million children in 2024 alone.



Children in West and Central Africa are particularly hard hit, with 123 million, or 39 percent of the region's children, exposed to a third of the year experiencing temperatures of 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. In Mali, where air conditioning is scarce and power outages are common, over 200 days annually reach these extreme temperatures.



Latin America is also experiencing severe heat increases, with 48 million children facing double the number of days with temperatures reaching 95 degrees or higher compared to 60 years ago.



Overall, the trajectory of extreme heat is worsening globally, presenting a growing threat to children's health, well-being, and educational opportunities, according to Caprani. The situation underscores the urgent need for comprehensive climate action to address and mitigate the effects of rising temperatures.



