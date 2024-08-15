Colombia Launches Latin America’S First A.I. Faculty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant move for education and technology, Colombia has established the first faculty of artificial intelligence in Latin America at the University of Caldas in Manizales. This pioneering initiative is set to welcome students next year.



The faculty features advanced facilities with five labs, an auditorium, 13 classrooms, seven computer labs, and study spaces for 1,228 students. These resources aim to foster an innovative environment.



In addition, Colombia 's new AI faculty offers a range of academic programs, including technical courses and master's degrees in AI. The initial enrollment target is 20 students per program.



Within two years, it aims to serve over 5,000 students. The government invested 55 billion Colombian pesos (approximately $15.8 million) to support this initiative.







President Gustavo Petro, during the inauguration, emphasized the faculty's role as a catalyst for transforming the economy and society through AI education.



Plans for a microprocessor manufacturing facility in Manizales signal broader ambitions to turn the city into a tech hub.



This move not only enhances Colombia's educational landscape. It also positions the country as a leader in technological development within the region.



The creation of the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence signifies Colombia's strategic commitment to nurturing talent and embracing technology. It is shaping the future of its workforce in a rapidly advancing digital world.

