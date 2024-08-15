Ukraine pressures Russia to approve ‘just peace’ amid incursion

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ukraine made a significant overture in the ongoing conflict with Russia, stating that it would not retain control over any Russian territory captured during its recent cross-border incursion. The Ukrainian offered to halt further raids if Russia agreed to a "just peace."



The surprise offensive, which began last Tuesday, saw Ukrainian forces penetrate Russia’s Kursk region, capturing over two dozen settlements. This operation marks the most significant foreign military engagement on Russian soil since World War II. In response, Russia reported that it had repelled additional attacks in the Kursk region on Tuesday.



The conflict has prompted a mass exodus from the area, with more than 120,000 residents fleeing the affected regions. Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrsky revealed on Monday that Ukrainian troops controlled approximately 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory. According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, approximately 800 square kilometers remained under Ukrainian control as of Monday.



In a statement, foreign ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhy emphasized that Ukraine had no intention of permanently occupying Russian land. He characterized the Ukrainian actions as "absolutely legitimate" and stressed that a swift resolution through a just peace agreement would lead to an end of Ukrainian raids into Russia.



Additionally, Ukraine announced the implementation of movement restrictions within a 20-kilometer zone in the Sumy region, which borders Kursk. This decision comes in response to heightened hostilities and increased sabotage activities in the area.



On the other hand, Russia's defense ministry claimed to have thwarted new Ukrainian attempts to penetrate deeper into Russian territory by repelling "enemy mobile groups in armored vehicles." Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia's FSB security service, accused Ukraine of conducting the attack with backing from the "collective West."



The current situation underscores the escalating tensions between the two nations and highlights Ukraine's call for a diplomatic resolution amid ongoing military engagements.

