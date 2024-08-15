President of Columbia University resigns from her position

(MENAFN) Minouche Shafiq, the president of Columbia University, resigned from her position on August 14, 2024, amidst mounting controversy over her handling of campus protests related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Shafiq's resignation marks the end of a brief tenure at the prestigious private institution, which she had only begun a year ago.



In her resignation letter, Shafiq expressed a sense of melancholy, stating, “It is with sadness that I announce my resignation from the position of president of Columbia University. It has been an honor and privilege to lead this esteemed institution, and I believe we have made significant strides in various important areas during my time here.” She acknowledged the challenges and divergent perspectives within the university community, noting that these issues had also profoundly impacted her family.



The controversy began in April, when Shafiq permitted the New York Police Department (NYPD) to enter the campus to address protests over the university’s response to the Israeli conflict in Gaza. This decision led to the arrest of approximately one hundred students who were occupying a university building. The action was a significant and contentious move, marking the first mass arrests at Columbia University since the Vietnam War protests over fifty years ago. The incident ignited widespread protests at numerous colleges across the United States and Canada.



Shafiq’s resignation comes at a time when universities and their leaders are grappling with the balance between maintaining campus order and respecting freedom of expression. Her decision to step down reflects the difficulties faced in managing such sensitive issues and navigating the complexities of institutional leadership during times of heightened political and social tensions.

MENAFN15082024000045015687ID1108558445