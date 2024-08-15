21 University Students in Bahrain Selected for Phase Two of the Mastercard Challenge on Financial Inclusion for the SDGs

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Manama, Bahrain, 14 August, 2024 – The second phase has commenced for the Mastercard Challenge on Financial Inclusion for the SDGs under the theme “Solving for the future”, with 21 shortlisted university students from Bahrain, who will be engaged through expert sessions to help develop 13 innovative solutions. Launched in partnership with the Ministry of Sustainable Development in Bahrain, The BENEFIT Company, the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), and StartUp Bahrain, the challenge seeks to identify and nurture pioneering solutions that leverage financial inclusion to address development challenges facing the SDGs.



The three-week summer bootcamp, organized by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), Startup Bahrain and Spring Venture Services (A Mena-based consulting agency specialised in empowering and accelerating impact), will take place at Diwan Hub in Manama. It includes a comprehensive program designed to equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship necessary to revolutionize financial inclusion. Through a carefully designed curriculum, participants will gain in-depth knowledge of the SDGs and their accelerators, mastering the application of technology, artificial intelligence, and business modeling to develop new viable solutions.



A distinguished group of experts from the main challenge partners will share their expertise in the field, inspiring participants to think critically and creatively while shedding light on key success stories and trends in Bahrain’s digital financial infrastructure. In addition, other key knowledge partners include the Central Bank of Bahrain, Mumtalakat, the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office in Bahrain, National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), STC Pay, ila Bank, and Bahrain Fintech Bay. By exposing participants to these real-world challenges and success stories, the bootcamp aims to cultivate a new generation of financial inclusion leaders capable of driving positive change in Bahrain.



Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their refined solutions at the flagship Fintech Forward 2024 conference in October 2024 in Bahrain. This unique platform will provide the finalists with the opportunity to gain valuable feedback, attract potential investment, and implement their ideas in Bahrain’s thriving financial ecosystem and beyond.



Through this strategic partnership, The Mastercard Challenge is a key initiative that is paving the way for the UN’ s upcoming Summit of the Future which will take place from 22-23 September 2024. By nurturing a pipeline of innovative talent and empowering youth in Bahrain to play an active role in voicing their ideas, they can transform the world into a better and more inclusive place.







