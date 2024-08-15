UAE Team Emirates On The Cusp Of Grand Tour History

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Yates and Almeida spearhead the UAE Team Emirates charge in Spain The No.1 team in the world aiming to claim famous Grand Tour sweep ​

UAE Team Emirates head into the Vuelta a Espana with one thing on their mind. History. Hungry for more Grand Tour success, UAE Team Emirates have set their sights on becoming only the second team in Cycling history to win the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a Espana in the same season. Adam Yates and Joao Almeida headline a powerful UAE Team Emirates line up, with both riders coming into the race on the back of stellar showings at the Tour de France.

'La Vuelta', is set for its 79th edition and promises be a stern test with its mountainous profiles. Kicking off from Lisbon, Portugal, the race will push the riders to their limits across the three weeks. It's a challenge that UAE Team Emirates will relish, with Joao Almeida looking to build on his top 10 finish in 2023, while Adam Yates returns to the Vuelta for the first time since 2021, where he secured an impressive 4th place.

UAE Team Emirates are no strangers to the brutality of Grand Tour racing with some of the team's most memorable performances coming from these gruelling, historic races. Adam Yates boasts an impressive Grand Tour palmares, featuring a Tour de France podium and six top 10 finishes. He will be joined by a man in form and home favourite on the start line in Lisbon – Joao Almeida. The Portuguese talent will be looking to build on his combative 4th place finish in the Tour de France and go one better in the Vuelta. The duo will be supported by a formidable line-up, including Grand Tour debutant Isaac Del Toro, who has made a notable impact in his first season with the Emirati team. Adding further strength to the team will be Marc Soler and Brandon McNulty, who will provide valuable support for Yates an Almeida in their quest for success.

Adam Yates: 'I'm extremely excited for the Vuelta. Of course it will be difficult, but the course looks like it is suited to my riding style. We have a really strong team, and we want to make history! I'm very proud of the team's performances so far this season. From classic success to the Giro-Tour double it's been one to remember and our hard work is paying off.

UAE Team Emirates will face stiff competition in Spain, led by defending champion Sepp Kuss, who will be looking to return to top form following his recent injury and defend his title. Team Visma Lease-a-Bike boast a strong roster, featuring superstar Wout van Aert and exciting youngster Cian Uijtdebroeks.

Spaniard Mikel Landa of Soudal Quick-Step will be a fan favourite at the Vuelta and will aspire to have a big say on the outcome of the race. Fresh from an extremely strong performance at the Tour de France, finishing 5th in the General Classification, Landa will be looking to improve on his Top 5 finish from last year's race.

The race itself will see the riders compete over 21 stages, amassing to 3,265KM of racing. The peloton will start in Lisbon, Portugal for the Grand Partida with the action coming thick and fast from the outset. Stage 1 features a ferocious Time Trial before the riders are thrown straight into the hilly stages which will be more suited to the puncheurs. The race will be decided in the final two weeks, with 9 mountainous stages setting the stage for the best General Classification riders to battle it out for the prestigious Maillot Rojo.

In what has been a record-breaking season for the team, Adam Yates and Joao Almeida will be looking to complete a monumental Grand Tour sweep and etch UAE Team Emirates' name further into the history books.