Earthquake Recorded In Caspian Sea
8/15/2024 6:23:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea 75 kilometers east
of Lankaran station on August 15, Azernews
reports.
According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republic
Seismological Service Center, the magnitude of the earthquake
recorded at 08:22 local time was equal to 3.7.
Recall that on August 9, an earthquake was also recorded in Guba
district, 15 kilometers south of the Guba station.
The earthquake, which occurred at 00:39 local time, had a
magnitude of 3.8. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 48
kilometers.
