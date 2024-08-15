عربي


Earthquake Recorded In Caspian Sea

8/15/2024 6:23:40 AM

An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea 75 kilometers east of Lankaran station on August 15, Azernews reports.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republic Seismological Service Center, the magnitude of the earthquake recorded at 08:22 local time was equal to 3.7.

Recall that on August 9, an earthquake was also recorded in Guba district, 15 kilometers south of the Guba station.

The earthquake, which occurred at 00:39 local time, had a magnitude of 3.8. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 48 kilometers.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

