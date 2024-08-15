Firefight Continues Near Vovchansk Since Beginning Of Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector of the frontline, one firefight has been taking place near the town of Vovchansk since the beginning of the day on 15 August.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group in Telegram .

According to the press service, the situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult, with Russian occupants continuing to attempt to break into the defence of our troops, shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders in all active areas of the front.

In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy regrouped the personnel of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorised Infantry Division, is searching for and evacuating sanitary casualties, and is preparing for assault operations to restore the lost position.

In the area of Lyptsi, groups of the 2nd motorised rifle battalion of the 7th motorised rifle regiment of the enemy are observed moving to conduct an internal rotation. In the same area, the enemy is sporadically moving personnel of the 7th separate motorised rifle regiment of the 11th army corps to carry out evacuation and logistical support activities. There are cases of refusal of the personnel of these units to perform combat and special tasks.

In the vicinity of Starytsia, the occupants replaced combat crews and are trying to set up defensive positions.

In Vovchansk, sporadic enemy movements were observed in the central part of the city to continue assault operations. The occupiers also continue to conduct aerial reconnaissance and artillery fire at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In the vicinity of Tykhove, the enemy replaced the personnel of the 83rd separate air assault brigade on the frontline.

Four combat engagements took place over the last day. The enemy also carried out 3 air strikes using 3 guided bombs and launched 43 strikes with kamikaze drones. Russian occupants fired 381 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"Since the beginning of this day, there has been one combat engagement in the area of Vovchansk," the statement said.

The Kharkiv military operation noted that the enemy's losses in killed and wounded over the day, 14 August, amounted to 96 people.

In addition, in the Kharkiv sector, the Russians lost 70 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged, including: 1 tank, 5 armoured combat vehicles, 5 artillery systems, 9 vehicles, 7 special equipment units, 43 UAVs. The following were destroyed: 76 shelters for enemy personnel, 3 ammunition storage sites.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of Thursday, 15 August, the Russian military shelled the village of Osynove , Kupiansk district, and destroyed a logistics infrastructure facility.