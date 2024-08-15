Chinese service output index surges 4.8 percent last month

(MENAFN) On Thursday, official data revealed that China’s service production index increased by 4.8 percent year on year in July. This growth represents a slight acceleration from the previous month, with the rate of increase improving by 0.1 percentage points. The data highlights a continued upward trend in the service sector, reflecting expanding economic activity and resilience within this segment of the economy.



The year-over-year rise in the service production index indicates a robust performance in the services sector, which has been a key driver of economic growth in China. The 4.8 percent increase for July underscores the sector's positive momentum and suggests ongoing consumer and business engagement in service-related activities.



This latest figure marks a modest acceleration in growth compared to the previous month's performance. The 0.1 percentage point improvement suggests that the service sector is gaining traction, potentially driven by increased demand or enhanced sectoral efficiencies.



Overall, the data provides a favorable outlook for China's service industry, showcasing its strength and ability to contribute positively to the broader economy. The continued growth in the service production index is indicative of a stable economic environment and may signal further positive trends in the coming months.

