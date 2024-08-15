Odisha Govt Announces One-Day Menstrual Leave For Women In All Jobs

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Odisha govt announces one-day menstrual leave policy for women in govt and private sector, reported India Today.

Odisha Deputy Chief Parvati Parida on Thursday announced a one-day menstrual leave policy for women in all jobs. The Odisha deputy CM made the announcement during a district-level Independence Day celebration in Cuttack, reported Kalinga TV.



The one-day menstrual leave policy will be effective immediately for women employees who are eligible to take leave from their work on the first or second day of their menstrual cycle.

