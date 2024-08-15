Odisha Govt Announces One-Day Menstrual Leave For Women In All Jobs
Date
8/15/2024 5:01:03 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Odisha govt announces one-day menstrual leave policy for women in govt and private sector, reported India Today.
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida on Thursday announced a one-day menstrual leave policy for women in all jobs. The Odisha deputy CM made the announcement during a district-level Independence Day celebration in Cuttack, reported Kalinga TV.
The one-day menstrual leave policy will be effective immediately for women employees who are eligible to take leave from their work on the first or second day of their menstrual cycle.
(More to come)
