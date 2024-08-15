EQS-News: 3U HOLDING AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Arne Henne appointed to Selfio SE's Management Board

Arne Henne appointed to Selfio SE's Management Board

Henne will be driving the 3U subsidiary's growth in the role of CEO He contributes in-depth experience in marketing, sales and management in the field of Marburg/Frankfurt am Main/Koblenz, 15 August 2024 – Selfio SE, a subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902) focused on offering high quality home technology products online, hereby announces the expansion of its Management Board. As from 15 August 2024, Arne Henne will be joining Uwe Knoke and Christian Harms-Ensink on Selfio's Management Board as an additional member responsible for operations. In his role as CEO, Arne Henne will be driving the B2C online offering and the implementation of the medium- to long-term growth initiatives. Selfio SE's planned development is to be significantly accelerated organically as well as by way of acquiring profitable companies in the coming quarters. Management and the parent company see above-average potential for value appreciation, particularly in the form of an IPO or through a sale. “In the new CEO, we will be gaining a leader who has, on several occasions, already successfully developed fiercely contested markets,” emphasises Ralf Thoenes, Chairman of Selfio SE's Supervisory Board.“We are delighted that we were not only able to recruit Arne Henne again for the 3U Group but also as an expert addition to Selfio SE's management team. Thanks to his experience and success, also in acquiring companies, he will make a decisive contribution to rapidly and sustainably reinforcing our market position in our SHAC e-commerce in the future.” Arne Henne (born in 1983) has a long-track record in the online marketing and sale of innovative technologies and has held key management functions at international – also listed – companies and organisations. Among other positions, he headed up the SMB business for Facebook in Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA) for several years and subsequently built up the partnership business of AI pioneer Yext in the same regions. He subsequently joined weclapp SE's Management Board where he was responsible for launching innovative digital products in various European countries on the market, along with global partner sales and distribution operations. During this time, Henne had already worked successfully for the 3U Group. In his most recent position, Henne was Managing Director of eGroup Holding. About 3U: 3U HOLDING AG (), based in Marburg, Germany, was founded in 1997. As the operating management and investment holding company, it heads up the 3U Group. With a view to increasing the value for the shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and all stakeholders, the company acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group operates successfully and profitably with its business models in mega trends in all three segments and is striving to attain market leadership in particular with its e-commerce business model. 3U HOLDING AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).



