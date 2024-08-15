20 Sikhs From Afghanistan Get Indian Citizenship

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 20 members of the Sikh minority from Afghanistan have been granted Indian citizenship, says a report.

Having applied more than three months back, they were given Indian nationality under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 in the past one week.

Some of them, who had arrived in India in 1997, continued to live there on a long-term visa, The Hindu reported.

It said the applications of some 400 Afghan Sikhs under the 1955 Citizenship Act had been pending since 2010.

Many of the applicants, the newspaper recalled, had come to India in 1992 after the fall of the Dr. Najibullah government in Afghanistan.

